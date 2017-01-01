INSIDE THE CURRENT ISSUE

Cloud Clues – Weather Watch

By Ron Bianchi

Technology has greatly changed the world of weather for the avid sailor in the last 10 years. It’s now more convenient to look at our phone screens rather than up to the sky for our weather information…But what do you do when you lose power and your technology is not available?

Former Members Re-open Humber Bay Sailing Centre



by Bob Allin and Bob Greenhalgh

On Thursday, October 8, 2015, a beautiful, sunny, fall day, 12 members of the Humber Sailing Club were in the midst of preparing the floating docks in Mimico Harbour for the cold, grey days of winter yet to come.

